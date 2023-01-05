Panyaza pledges continued support as Boksburg blast death toll rises to 37

Gauteng officials said that they made the grim discovery of more body parts during investigations at the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Boksburg LP gas tanker explosion has risen to 37.

Gauteng officials said that they made the grim discovery of more body parts during investigations at the scene.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that of the current total, 12 were healthcare workers who were all stationed at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

ALSO READ: Mbalula: Report will help narrow down cause of Boksburg explosion

South Africans were left in shock after waking up on the morning of Christmas Eve to pictures and videos on social media capturing the moment a gas tanker caught fire after getting stuck under a low-lying bridge.

Minutes later, the truck exploded, killing several bystanders who had gathered around the scene.

Many others were injured, while property was damaged, including the hospital situated just meters away from the bridge.

The Gauteng premier's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga: "Gauteng premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, is saddened by the rising death toll in the Boksburg tanker explosion on Christmas Eve. The premier would like to send his condolences to the families who've lost their loved ones and continues to pledge his support and that of the provincial government going forward."

The truck driver has been released from police custody pending further investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that there was no case against him as there was not enough evidence against him.