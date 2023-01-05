Nelson Mandela Bay police seize 77 illegal firearms over festive season

During various operations carried out over the festive season, officers also seized more than 1,700 pieces of various calibre ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Nelson Mandela Bay confiscated over 77 illegal firearms since December.

During various operations carried out over the festive season, officers also seized more than 1,700 pieces of various calibre ammunition.

Earlier this week, a 40-year-old suspect was arrested for transporting a rifle and a shotgun.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that two suspects, aged 24 and 28-years-old, were also apprehended for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

“Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, applauded the stunning work conducted by the members during the festive season. The seizures of these 77 firearms have definitely made a positive impact on the serious crime within our district.”