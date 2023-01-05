Mop-up operations under way after Wolseley fire contained

The blaze between Ceres and Wolseley started on Tuesday afternoon in the mountains just above the R46.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Winelands District firefighters have been busy with mop-up operations throughout the night, following a fire above Waverley Hills in the Western Cape this week.

The blaze between Ceres and Wolseley started on Tuesday afternoon in the mountains just above the R46.

Cape Winelands firefighters finally managed to contain the blaze, which was burning into inaccessible areas of the mountains on Wednesday afternoon.

Helicopters were also deployed to the area to help with firefighting efforts.

New ground firefighting crews were deployed overnight to relieve those who had been in the front line for most of Wednesday.



Cape Winelands District municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said that they were relieved that the blaze had now been contained.

"The Cape Winelands and partners extend our deep thanks to the community for their care and support," Otto said.

She said that no injuries, deaths or structural damages had been reported.