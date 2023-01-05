Manhunt launched after North West cash-in-transit heist

Robbers travelling in a vehicle convoy rammed into a van transporting cash on its way to Wolmaransstad.

JOHANNESBURG - A police manhunt was underway on Thursday morning following a cash-in-transit heist along the N12 highway in the North West.

Robbers travelling in a four-vehicle convoy rammed into a van transporting cash on its way to Wolmaransstad from Kleksdorp.

Using explosives, suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Provincial police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said suspects also made off with firearms belonging to Fidelity guards, and that two rifles had since been recovered.

It is understood the suspects fled in the direction of Wolmaransstad.



“The community’s assistance is required in this regard. Communities are warned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offence.”