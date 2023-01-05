KZN disaster management on high alert after SAWS warns of heavy rain

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also forecast possible flooding in parts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) placed disaster management teams on high alert, following a warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) of disruptive rains.

The services also forecast possible flooding in parts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

“The provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), which will meet daily with all disaster management teams from municipalities to take stock of the situation. These rains bring the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas, susceptible settlements, roads, and bridges,” said Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

Residents were urged to take precautions, with Ndlovu saying a number of areas might be affected.

“Residents of eThekwini, iLembe, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo, uMkhanyakude are urged to pay attention to the level 9 weather warning and take all the necessary precautions.”

In 2022, unprecedented floods in KwaZulu-Natal left hundreds dead and many missing.



Thousands of people were also displaced and the damage to infrastructure totalled R25 billion.