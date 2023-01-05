Keep your distance from wildlife, says expert in wake of seal attack at CT beach The warning comes after two bathers were attacked by a seal pup on Clifton Beach this week. Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Seal attack CAPE TOWN - Marine wildlife experts say people should just keep their distance from seals. The warning comes after two bathers were attacked by a seal pup on Clifton Beach this week. A video of the attack is doing the rounds on social media, but by the time SPCA officials were called out, the pup was gone. Love how the video starts

Marine wildlife coordinator at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Brett Glasby, said that he had noted other seal attacks in recent months.

He said that it may be linked to several seals dying from domoic acid poisoning last year and those who survived, having suffered neurological damage, making them a lot more defensive.

"We've had incidents in recent months on Fish Hoek Beach where a seal bit two people. We've also had incidents around the Hout Bay and Yzerfontein areas where seals have charged people and all of this only seems to be showing since we've had that domoic acid poisoning event last year."

Glasby said that seals were wild animals.

"Cape Town is a beautifully wild city. We have wildlife all over the place and wild animals are wild animals and it's best to keep your distance as much as possible and while we are having unique incidences of seals behaving outside the norm, it is probably best that people do keep their distance. If there is a seal on the beach, keep quite a distance from it, keep an eye on it, and don't turn your back to it."