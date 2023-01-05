K9 unit leads Cape police to gun hidden in a pot

Metro police spokesperson Tuth Solomons said the firearm was found hidden inside a pot in the kitchen and its serial number had been filed off.

CAPE TOWN - If you think hiding a gun in a pot is a good idea, then think again.

On Thursday morning, K9 Kiana helped Cape Town metro police confiscate a 9mm pistol, as well as ammunition, at a house in Hanover Park.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the firearm was found hidden inside a pot in the kitchen and its serial number had been filed off.

"Just before 9 officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they received information about firearms being kept at a premises in the area. Officers sought permission to conduct a search and K9 Kiana indicated the presence of a firearm and/or ammunition. Her handler found a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and 22 rounds of ammunition in a pot in the kitchen", he said.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at the Philippi police station.