Inflation could be behind school uniform price hikes - Fedsas

Parents have been complaining about the recent hike in school uniform prices across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of School Governing Bodies (Fedsas) said that inflation could be behind the recent hike in school uniform prices.

Meanwhile, the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) said that it saw no issues with a markup in prices, as long as their policy was in line with national guidelines.

Parents have been complaining about the recent hike in school uniform prices across the country.

Fedsas deputy CEO, Juane van de Merwe, said that school governing bodies should be able to justify the prices they've set for uniforms.

"Inflation does have an effect on consumer prices and that will definitely affect the prices of school uniforms. By implication, there are laws that would require schools to justify decisions they make with regards to school uniforms."