'I finally got the PIN for baby’s phone' - Babes Wodumo, Twitter reacts

Tweeps react to Babes Wodumo revealing that she unlocked her late husband's phone.

JOHANNESBURG - In December 2022, the world watched as Babes Wodumo said her final goodbye to her now late husband, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo who suffered a stroke on Christmas Eve. During her speech, the singer joked that he died without leaving her his phone pin.

However, things took a turn as Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, revealed on TikTok that she was able to successfully unlock the phone and that she was going Mampitsha's conversations.

"I got baby's pin. Thank you baby, because my man loved me till the end. I’m going through y'all's conversations [laughs]”, she said in a post.

Not long after the TikTok video, tweeps took to Twitter to share their mixed feelings on the Gqom star's revelation.

Babes wodumo found the pin



Knowing her. Files are about to be dropped peace by peace. ' Khotsofalang🌐 🌍 (@RK_Mayekisa) January 5, 2023

Babes Wodumo getting Shimoras phone pin must be the closure she was looking for...There are definetly people she trusted before seeing their true character in his inbox.. 😭😭😭The guilt will taunt them and they will wish they died with Mampintsha 🥱🥱 ' Denja evaluator 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@Mhayise_Sedana) January 5, 2023

SA People are worried,concerned and feel sorry for Babes Wodumo now that she found the pin to Mampintsha phone yet she at Peace,happy,no sadness at all just showing an Beautiful smile 😍 😊 atleast he told her he loves her till the very last time amazing

Lorch Rupert Lehasa pic.twitter.com/XNG78ql5Pc ' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 4, 2023

Babes Wodumo : baby can I can you password

Mampintsha : over my dead body!



Over his dead body pic.twitter.com/9u6YfkFtjc ' 🐝 Skool_Of_Rap 🇿🇦™ (@Skool_Of_Rap) January 5, 2023

The singer shared TikTok video on her late husband's Facebook.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal officials denied rumours that they spent R50-million on the Big Nuz star's final farewell. The ceremony took place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on December 30.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government regrettable is forced to respond to the false rumours being spread on the social media regarding its support to the dignified send-off of our Kwaito and Gqom Star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo. #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/lkYf4tyGbd ' KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) January 4, 2023