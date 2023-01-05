Go

'I finally got the PIN for baby’s phone' - Babes Wodumo, Twitter reacts

Tweeps react to Babes Wodumo revealing that she unlocked her late husband's phone.

Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Twitter/@BABESWODUMO
05 January 2023 18:07

JOHANNESBURG - In December 2022, the world watched as Babes Wodumo said her final goodbye to her now late husband, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo who suffered a stroke on Christmas Eve. During her speech, the singer joked that he died without leaving her his phone pin.

However, things took a turn as Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, revealed on TikTok that she was able to successfully unlock the phone and that she was going Mampitsha's conversations.

"I got baby's pin. Thank you baby, because my man loved me till the end. I’m going through y'all's conversations [laughs]”, she said in a post.

Not long after the TikTok video, tweeps took to Twitter to share their mixed feelings on the Gqom star's revelation.

The singer shared TikTok video on her late husband's Facebook.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal officials denied rumours that they spent R50-million on the Big Nuz star's final farewell. The ceremony took place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on December 30.

The falsehood being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally corrupt and spiritually bankrupt. We further wish to appeal to the public to circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information,

The provincial government said in a statement

