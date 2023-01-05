Free State ANC focused on ‘huge’ task to unite party members

Free State and Western Cape did not hold a provincial conference ahead of the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State African National Congress (ANC) said it had a huge task ahead to unite members in the province, with support dwindling among voters.

The province, together with the Western Cape did not hold a provincial conference ahead of the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

In the meantime, the Free State has an interim provincial committee (IPC), pending the election of new leadership.

READ: ANC should look to improve its policy implementation model - analyst

Mangaung - hosting the remainder of the party’s national elective conference, is adorned with ANC posters plastered on streets and electric poles.

The city is among the three metropolitan municipalities that remain under ANC control.

The spokesperson for the ANC IPC, Oupa Khoabane, said that infighting has plagued the party.

“We still have to deal a lot with the issue of unity and renewal. The IPC was established for that purpose, so the work to unite members of the organisation is very huge.”

The conference is expected to conclude on Friday.