5 informal housing structures destroyed by fire in Phumlani Village

The City of Cape Town's fires and rescue service responded to the incident on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Five informal housing structures were destroyed in a blaze in Phumlani Village near Lotus River.

The City of Cape Town's fires and rescue service responded to the incident on Wednesday night.

Firefighters said 14 people had been displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Three people died in a recent fire in Masiphumelele, while a woman also lost her life in a blaze that ripped through Phola Park in Phillippi on New Year's Day.