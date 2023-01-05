Go

5 informal housing structures destroyed by fire in Phumlani Village

The City of Cape Town's fires and rescue service responded to the incident on Wednesday night.

FILE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire in Masiphumelele near Noordhoek, Cape Town on 21 November 2022. Picture: Gift of the Givers
05 January 2023 13:01

CAPE TOWN - Five informal housing structures were destroyed in a blaze in Phumlani Village near Lotus River.

Firefighters said 14 people had been displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Three people died in a recent fire in Masiphumelele, while a woman also lost her life in a blaze that ripped through Phola Park in Phillippi on New Year's Day.

