Disruptions erupt across eSwatini petrol stations amidst fuel shortage crisis

JOHANNESBURG - There were major disruptions at petrol stations across the Kingdom of eSwatini as the country faced a fuel shortage crisis.

Eswatini’s Department of Energy said the interruption in the supply of unleaded 95 petrol was mainly due to logistical issues at loading terminals.

It also attributed the shortage to a peak in demand for fuel over the festive season.

The worst affected service stations were those owned by Puma and Galp, two companies with the largest network of service stations in eSwatini.

The country’s energy department appealed for calm as it worked with oil companies to resolve the crisis.