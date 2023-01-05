CT's Jip de Jager Drive set for R77m upgrade

The construction of additional lanes to the single carriageway will take up to two years to complete.

CAPE TOWN - Jip de Jager Drive in Bellville, Cape Town, will receive a major facelift to the tune of R77 million from next week Monday.

The construction of additional lanes to the single-carriageway will take up to two years to complete.

Residents in Bellville, Durbanville and Welgemoed will be mostly affected.