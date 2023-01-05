CT's Identikidz Programme reunites families with 400 children lost at beaches

MMC for community services and health says over 65% of incidents where children were reunited with their families.

CAPE TOWN: The City of Cape Town says its Identikidz Programme has been a great success this festive season.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;mso-ansi-language:EN-US">It says its helped with reuniting families with nearly 400 children lost at the city’s beaches.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;color:black;mso-ansi-language:EN-US">The programme has been implemented by the city’s social development department and gives young beachgoers armbands which help identify them -should they get lost.

The municipality's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross says over the new year's long weekend, 242 kids were reunited with their families.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;mso-ansi-language:EN-US">She says this accounted for just over 65% of incidents where children were reunited with their families.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;color:black;mso-ansi-language:EN-US">“ Feedback from our project coordinators was that most of the children who had gotten separated from their families this past weekend were not tagged, which made it even more difficult to find their care-givers. we've also had some issues at some beaches were parents just refused to participate in this project. I cannot understand it. we're providing a service that offers peace of mind especially on our busy beach days", said van der Ross.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;color:black;mso-ansi-language:EN-US"> She thanked all the parents who heeded their call.

font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;color:black;mso-ansi-language:EN-US">“But we want to thank all those families who have made use of the service as well as the staff who have worked throughout the peak of the festive season, and who'll still be on duty for the next few weekends", she added.