Police yet to receive post-mortem report after Mnandi Beach body discovery

The body was found by a group of people walking along the beach in Cape Town on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are still awaiting a post-mortem report to find out exactly how a man who went missing near Mnandi Beach died.

The body was found by a group of people who were walking along beach on Wednesday morning.

It was understood the 38-year-old man went missing in the surf at Garbage Beach, near Mnandi Beach, on Monday afternoon.

The man's identity has not yet been made public.

Mitchells Plain police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

However, it remains unclear when post-mortem results will be released.