Cosatu wants tripartite alliance summit to be held this year

As the ANC resumes its 55th national conference virtually on Thursday, Cosatu said that a reconfiguration of the alliance could not be deferred any longer.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation Cosatu said that it was calling for a summit of the tripartite alliance to be held this year.

It wants the African National Congress (ANC)'s recently elected national executive (NEC) to improve relations among alliance partners, saying that better and more functioning alliance structures were needed.

It is also calling for the conference to come up with a solid economic and political strategy to get the country out of its slump.

Cosatu spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla: "Starting today, the ANC has about 15 months to prove to South Africans that it still has the capacity to fix its own internal problems but also to fix South African problems. So we want the ANC to realise these issues need to be treated like a crisis and they must be dealt with without delay."