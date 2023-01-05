Correctional Services' official 1 of 4 set to appear in court over drug charges

The 41-year-old woman and her daughter were arrested in the town of Van Rhynsdorp on Tuesday after police raided their home.

CAPE TOWN - A Correctional Services official is one of four suspects set to appear in court on Thursday on drug trafficking charges.

Officers confiscated mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1.2 million as well as R17 800 in cash - which detectives believe are the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Their arrests were initiated after two other suspected drug peddlers were apprehended on the N7 outside the town that same day.

"This arrest and the subsequent investigation led various SAPS units and provincial traffic to an address in Van Rhynsdorp where a 41-year-old female and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested with Mandrax tablets and Tik," said the police's Andre Traut.