Con job or PR stunt? Akon a no-show at Cape Town nightclub

CAPE TOWN – Was it a PR stunt or was Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge taken for a ride by so-called representatives of musician, Akon?

On Wednesday, the nightclub posted on its social media pages that the Lonely hitmaker won't be performing at the establishment as was previously advertised by them on Monday.

"We were approached by representatives of Akon with an opportunity for us to book him. After numerous meetings, we agreed on a sum to be paid. We then paid over the amount to the representatives as per our agreement in full and on time," the post read.

"We have now noticed that there seems to be an issue that we are still trying to ascertain the facts thereof between the representatives of the artist and his management which has caused Akon to not honour the booking. The situation last night was beyond Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’s control," it explained.

Akon was meant to perform for three nights, but all shows have been cancelled due to what the nightclub called a "mishap."

The nightclub maintains that it’s a reputable brand that has always delivered.

"You, our loyal customers deserve the best and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

The Akon fiasco was of course another opportunity for social media users to take a swipe at what is considered one of the most ridiculously expensive nightclubs in Cape Town.

#AKON at Saint CPT - I hope Table 1 got reimbursed😬

How it started vs How it’s going 💀 pic.twitter.com/hPmQDayJH0 ' osiris (@osiristhe1) January 4, 2023

Saint CPT got a taste of they own medicine cause they also been not paying people now the got scammed. ' Cream (@FinesseTheCream) January 5, 2023

For real, Saint really is that hun with a lot of drama and money 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rx7WX5wM7Y ' osiris (@osiristhe1) January 4, 2023

Like who even wants to see Akon now? Maybe in 2013 but not in 2023 🤣

They could have gone for a more juicy lie like “3 days with Beyoncé” or something 🤣 ' osiris (@osiristhe1) January 5, 2023

So if Akon didn't show up at Saint then why didn't they play "Lonely" and cry together instead of dragging us into it? 🤣 ' Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) January 5, 2023

So Akon actually never pitched at Saint. Now what’s gonna happen to the million rand deposit?😂🔥 ' Boss Dave (@MkomaDhivha) January 5, 2023

😂😂😂

But people are paying to see Akon in 2023

😂😂😂

They deserve to be scammed ' baby blue (@melanicchild) January 5, 2023

Do you guys think Akon knew he had a gig mo Saint? ' Neo Senokwane (@NSenokwane) January 5, 2023