Con job or PR stunt? Akon a no-show at Cape Town nightclub

On Wednesday, Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge posted on its social media pages that the 'Lonely' hitmaker won't be performing at the establishment as was previously advertised.

Picture: Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge/Instagram
05 January 2023 10:24

CAPE TOWN – Was it a PR stunt or was Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge taken for a ride by so-called representatives of musician, Akon?

On Wednesday, the nightclub posted on its social media pages that the Lonely hitmaker won't be performing at the establishment as was previously advertised by them on Monday.

"We were approached by representatives of Akon with an opportunity for us to book him. After numerous meetings, we agreed on a sum to be paid. We then paid over the amount to the representatives as per our agreement in full and on time," the post read.

"We have now noticed that there seems to be an issue that we are still trying to ascertain the facts thereof between the representatives of the artist and his management which has caused Akon to not honour the booking. The situation last night was beyond Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’s control," it explained.

Akon was meant to perform for three nights, but all shows have been cancelled due to what the nightclub called a "mishap."

The nightclub maintains that it’s a reputable brand that has always delivered.

"You, our loyal customers deserve the best and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

The Akon fiasco was of course another opportunity for social media users to take a swipe at what is considered one of the most ridiculously expensive nightclubs in Cape Town.

