Company that owns Boksburg explosion gas tanker should be penalised - lawyer

An independent audit found the truck had complied with safety regulations.

Clearing the company that owns the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve is unjustifiable, according to human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.

An audit conducted by independent road transport safety system auditor Transheq found the truck had complied with safety regulations.

The gas tanker exploded under a railway bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital, and has so far killed 37 people, and left several with critical injuries.

Spoor said the company needed to be subjected to legal penalties, for the scores of people killed and maimed in the explosion.

“The company can and should be held accountable for this, there is no question about it. Our remedies lie in civil law.

“I'm not suggesting the driver could competently be charged with culpable homicide, but civil liability exists, and the company is civilly liable for the harm that it’s done,” Spoor said.