Cabinet reshuffle loading? Discussions to take place in 2 weeks, says Mbalula

There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to include new NEC members in his Cabinet.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said it could be another two weeks before deputy president David Mabuza learned his fate.

Mabuza's political career hangs in the balance after he failed to make it into the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the ANC’s December elective conference.

Him turning down his nomination during the conference paved the way for Paul Mashatile.

Mabuza is among a handful of officials that failed to make the cut, raising questions about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, minister of international relations Naledi Pandor, and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu are among officials left out of the party's highest decision-making body.

This leaves the party in a quandary, with growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to include new NEC members in his Cabinet.

Mbalula said the party would pick up discussions on Cabinet after concluding the delayed 55th national elective conference, and the January 8 statement.

The party is expected to deliver outstanding reports, including the organisational renewal report, during the reconvened elective conference, taking place in the Free State.