'Bonang would eat them all up': Queen B loses out on hosting Miss Universe
Despite a huge social media backing for Bonang Matheba to host the event, it seems it was not meant to be.
CAPE TOWN – The Miss Universe organisation has announced its hosts for the prestigious pageant – and unfortunately, it does not include our very own Bonang Matheba.
Despite a huge social media backing for Queen B to host the event, it seems it was not meant to be.
Miss Universe 2012 winner Olivia Culpo and television personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins are the new hosts.
Giving us a glimpse into what happens backstage will be television personality and actress Zuri Hall, and Miss Universe 2018 winner Catriona Gray.
The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 14 January 2023.
Please Tell me! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XP79Nq2ALs' Anne Jakrajutatip 💫 แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejknofficial) December 6, 2022
The new owner of the pageant, Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip put out a call on social media in December 2022 asking who the host of the final competition should be.
The Miss Universe organisation has made several changes to the pageant, including parting ways with Steve Harvey, who hosted for five years.
Like it? 💫 https://t.co/4RHz9av2lC' Anne Jakrajutatip 💫 แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejknofficial) January 4, 2023
Social media users in South Africa are not happy with the exclusion of Matheba, while those beyond our borders have criticised the decision to add Culpo to the hosts' list.
Bonang should have gotten this. https://t.co/T9J4dSATjT' Nezuko (@MelaninRae) January 5, 2023
Bonang has an international appeal... https://t.co/E1LAnbnlAG' Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) January 5, 2023
Bonang didn't get that post because they didn't allow us to vote. The whole continent would've been up😂' Alpha female (@kfcharmian) January 5, 2023
You would have chosen Bonang from South Africa if you truly listened. https://t.co/ke2FsPAmB5' Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) January 5, 2023
@annejknofficial you said you listen to fans. We Mention Catriona not Olivia to do the hosting this year's competition can you replace her? Please. Someone who is very engaging in the audience should be the host. We don't want a boring show this coming Jan 14th. Thank you.' @RyanJames (@RyanUy1016) January 4, 2023