'Bonang would eat them all up': Queen B loses out on hosting Miss Universe

Despite a huge social media backing for Bonang Matheba to host the event, it seems it was not meant to be.

CAPE TOWN – The Miss Universe organisation has announced its hosts for the prestigious pageant – and unfortunately, it does not include our very own Bonang Matheba.

Despite a huge social media backing for Queen B to host the event, it seems it was not meant to be.

Miss Universe 2012 winner Olivia Culpo and television personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins are the new hosts.

Giving us a glimpse into what happens backstage will be television personality and actress Zuri Hall, and Miss Universe 2018 winner Catriona Gray.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 14 January 2023.

Please Tell me! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XP79Nq2ALs ' Anne Jakrajutatip 💫 แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejknofficial) December 6, 2022

The new owner of the pageant, Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip put out a call on social media in December 2022 asking who the host of the final competition should be.

The Miss Universe organisation has made several changes to the pageant, including parting ways with Steve Harvey, who hosted for five years.

Social media users in South Africa are not happy with the exclusion of Matheba, while those beyond our borders have criticised the decision to add Culpo to the hosts' list.

Bonang should have gotten this. https://t.co/T9J4dSATjT ' Nezuko (@MelaninRae) January 5, 2023

Bonang has an international appeal... https://t.co/E1LAnbnlAG ' Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) January 5, 2023

Bonang didn't get that post because they didn't allow us to vote. The whole continent would've been up😂 ' Alpha female (@kfcharmian) January 5, 2023

You would have chosen Bonang from South Africa if you truly listened. https://t.co/ke2FsPAmB5 ' Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) January 5, 2023