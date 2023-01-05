ANC national conference to resume; delegates set to adopt policy resolutions

Conference proceedings had to be aborted in December after delegates failed to work through its full agenda in the five days it allocated.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s 55th national conference resumes on Thursday to adopt policy resolutions that will set the direction for the party over the next five years.

This was largely due to delays in the registration of delegates.

Elections for the top leadership and its executive dominated the December proceedings that saw President Cyril Ramaphosa emerge victorious for a second term as party president.

On Thursday, ANC delegates from across the provinces will gather at designated venues in their provinces to engage each other virtually as they look to complete the work of the conference.

UCT politics professor, Zwelethu Jolobe, said that while the conference in December was consumed by leadership contests, the chosen candidates were not necessarily aligned to the party’s policy intentions.

"The consequences of that is that there is a massive vacuum in terms of things like ideas, what are the main priorities of the country and what we need to do to move things forward to the next election."

Jolobe said that, for example, there’d been little discussion on the impact that the energy crisis was having on people’s livelihoods.

"I think what this demonstrates is that there is a very serious disconnect between what elected delegates in the ANC think is important for the country, and what the country is actually going through in real terms."

Jolobe said that how the ANC planned to manage the just energy transition would also impact the ANC's foreign policy over the next five years.