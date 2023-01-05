Go

American jazz musician to perform sold-out shows in SA

Grammy Award-winning musician Gregory Porter will play six sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later in January.

PICTURE CREDIT: Gregory Porter/ Twitter
PICTURE CREDIT: Gregory Porter/ Twitter
05 January 2023 17:35

CAPE TOWN - Grammy Award-winning musician Gregory Porter will be heading to our shores at the end of January.

"See you soon South Africa! Coming for you at the end of the month to play six sold-out shows across Cape Town and Johannesburg! Feeling the love!” he posted on social media on Wednesday.

Social media users have expressed excitement for the Liquid Spirit and Hey Laura hitmaker’s performances.

They have even called on the 51-year-old to make more tickets available.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA