American jazz musician to perform sold-out shows in SA

Grammy Award-winning musician Gregory Porter will play six sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later in January.

"See you soon South Africa! Coming for you at the end of the month to play six sold-out shows across Cape Town and Johannesburg! Feeling the love!” he posted on social media on Wednesday.

See you soon South Africa! Coming for you at the end of the month to play six sold out shows across Capetown and Johannesburg! Feeling the LOVE! @showtime_sa pic.twitter.com/LcLsAk2KHJ ' Gregory Porter (@GregoryPorter) January 4, 2023

Social media users have expressed excitement for the Liquid Spirit and Hey Laura hitmaker’s performances.

They have even called on the 51-year-old to make more tickets available.

Please add another Show - either Johannesburg or Cape Town. I’ll travel ' The Pilot (@Malerato09) January 5, 2023

When I found out last year Sept, Immediately went online to buy my ticket and to my worst horror, they were already sold out both Jozi 'n Cpt, I'm still weeping😭 a river🌊. If any of u got an extra🎫pls sell it to me. ' Oya Vintage Millennial (@Neo_Ydidi) January 5, 2023

👌🏽💃🏽💃🏽It’s going to be an Epic experience 🙌🏽. ' ThandekileJessica MaMdletshe (@JessicaNhleko) January 4, 2023

I’m so gutted that the tickets were sold out before I could buy. By the way, you may wanna go light on the wardrobe. It’s hot down here. ' lesiba moshoeu (@les_moshoeu) January 4, 2023

My procrastination cost me big time. I planned to catch 1 of the Jhb shows. I didn't know so many people were as classy as me. 😜 When I checked again, even the added concerts were sold out. 🤒🤕 ' Justus esto et non metue! (@dragonfly_rob) January 4, 2023