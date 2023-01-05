AG flags misrepresentation of financial position of City of Tshwane

Internal investigations have been launched to find the politicians who benefited from the unlawful supply chain process.

JOHANNESBURG: The Auditor General of South Africa has noted a misrepresentation of the financial position of the City of Tshwane and its failure to have systems in place to safeguard its assets.

The Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleka has highlighted several financial concerns in a lengthy report, which

Eyewitness News has obtained.

The 2021/2022 report also pointed to a number of assets under the city's several entities that are not correctly valued.

This comes amid rising concerns over the municipality's ability to adequately sustain itself financially.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:115%;font-family:

Tshwane Mayor - Randall Williams says the city's Chief Financial Officer, under whose watch corruption allegedly occurred, was fired on the 31st of December last year.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:115%;font-family:

Williams says internal investigations have been launched to find the politicians who benefited from the unlawful supply chain process.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:115%;font-family:

"In my last two years as executive mayor, the city has continuously received unqualified audits. The decline in the city's audit performance in unacceptable", said Williams.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:115%;font-family:

In a media briefing last year, the African National Congress in Tshwane raised concerns of financial misconduct in the Democratic Alliance-led municipality.

the Democratic Alliance-led municipality.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:115%;font-family:

"Arial",sans-serif;color:black">