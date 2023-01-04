Winde vows to boost WC's efforts to become more energy secure

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that making the Western Cape more energy resilient would remain a top priority for the provincial government this year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has vowed that the province will this year bolster efforts to ensure that the region becomes more energy secure.

It’s expected that South Africa will this year again be plagued by fluctuating levels of power cuts.

Winde, together with former Eskom executive, Alwie Lester, who has joined the Western Cape government team, and executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri Nassiep, visited Macassar-based business Taylor Technology on Tuesday.

This was to ascertain what measures small to medium-sized businesses were implementing to mitigate the impact of Eskom’s rolling power cuts.

Winde said that making the Western Cape more energy resilient would remain a top priority for the provincial government this year.

"In the last year, we had over 3,630 hours of load shedding across South Africa and we need to make sure that we mitigate it. Cape Town can already mitigate two levels of load shedding and I'm looking forward to those tenders going out in other municipalities like Stellenbosch, like George, like Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay."

The premier stressed that economic recovery and job creation could not flourish against the backdrop of these debilitating energy struggles.

"I'm really concerned about the risk to the economy and we need to make sure that the focus is on getting ourselves as energy resilient as possible in the province," Winde said.