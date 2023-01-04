Suspected SA drug mule due in Namibian court late Jan

Michael Mpangala (44), who was travelling from Brazil, was found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R5 million when he was arrested at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected South African drug mule is set to make another appearance in a Namibian court later in January.

The 44-year-old man, Michael Mpangala, was arrested at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday.

Mpangala, who was travelling from Brazil, was found in possession of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than R5 million.

Mpangala, who holds a South African passport, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Mpangala was intercepted by customs officials on Sunday afternoon.

“Allegedly, as he was coming through these scanners, the officers were suspicious of things that were in his bag. So, consequently, the bags were searched and then cocaine powder was found in his luggage.”

Shikwambi said that the cocaine consignment weighed just over 10 kilograms.

“This is a concern to us as a country and as we know, the possession, the trafficking, and the dealing of drugs is a global issue. It’s really a concern and it’s becoming an alarming issue in the country and, as such, we commend those officers who were so alert and very vigilant to detect such illegal activities.”

The accused will remain behind bars until his next court appearance when he is set to apply for bail.