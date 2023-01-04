Go

Siya Kolisi documentary to be released in February

The much-loved Springbok captain's autobiography ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ has been turned into a documentary.

FILE: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
04 January 2023 11:21

CAPE TOWN - Clear your calendars for February and be sure to have the tissues ready because much-loved Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s autobiography, 'Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story', which was released in October 2021, has been turned into a documentary.

It will premiere on DStv on 26 February 2023.

"Excited for you all to see this. We’ve been working on it for a long time," Kolisi said on social media.

According to the synopsis of his book, the 31-year-old shares an extraordinarily intimate memoir, charting his journey from being born into the impoverished Zwide township, to leading his proud nation to an astonishing victory at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"...it is an exploration of a man’s race and his faith, a masterclass in attaining a positive mindset, and an inspirational reminder that it is possible to defy the odds, no matter how they are stacked against you.”

The documentary promises to give viewers an exclusive look into the man both on and off the rugby field.

