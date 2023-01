Relief for SA motorists with drop in fuel price

Both grades of fuel have now dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up with slightly less pressure on their petrol budget.

You will pay R1.93 less for illuminating paraffin.

The Energy Department said the drop is due to the recent average Brent crude oil price decreases.