Ramaphosa will have to appear in court at some point, says analyst

Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa are getting ready to meet in court next week. This for arguments in Ramaphosa's urgent application for an interdict to halt the private prosecution that Zuma instituted against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa will ultimately have to appear in the dock.

In his papers, Ramaphosa argues that the court summonses he was served with and the accompanying nolle prosequi certificates confirming the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s decision not to prosecute are defective.

He also argues that Zuma has an ulterior motive and is trying to unseat him.

When it comes to the nolle prosequi certificates, Curlewis said that he’d seen worse accepted by the courts.

"So on face value at least, Zuma might get his day in court against Ramaphosa. And whether it happens now or whether it’s merely postponed remains to be seen. But I have the gut feeling Ramaphosa will have to face the music some time in the future."

And he believes the sooner, the better.

"The sooner he can clear his name, get his day in court, be acquitted, the better for the political situation in the country and to clear his name once and for all and to get rid of this so-called stand aside rule which will then find an application."