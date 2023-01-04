Progress made in containing blaze between Ceres and Wolseley

Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto says the cooler weather has helped firefighting efforts.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District municipality in the Western Cape says progress is being made in trying to contain a blaze between Ceres and Wolseley.

The fire has been raging above the R46 since lunch time on Tuesday.

Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto says the cooler weather has helped firefighting efforts.

"Fire teams are cautiously optimistic that due to the favour of conditions, they will be able to contain the fire line later this afternoon after which monitoring and mopping up activities will continue late into the night", said Otto.