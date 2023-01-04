PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 02, 21, 33, 39, 42 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 02, 06, 20, 29, 32 PB: 06

For more details visit the National Lottery website.