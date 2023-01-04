Police launch manhunt for 20 suspects following armed robbery in Graskop

Police said the suspects raided a petrol station in the early hours of Tuesday, after pretending to refill on fuel, and used explosives to gain access to the safe.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for 20 suspects following a double-armed robbery in Graskop.

Police said the suspects raided a petrol station in the early hours of Tuesday, after pretending to refill on fuel.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selby Mohlala said the suspects used explosives to gain access to the safe.

“The cashier who was held hostage as well was reportedly ordered to show them where the drop-in safe was. Later the suspects allegedly detonated some explosives to open the safe then they reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash”, said Mohlala.

Mohlala said a few moments later, the armed suspects raided a tourist centre situated a few minutes away.

“It is said that the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint then tied him with cable ties. The suspects then somehow disabled the alarm system before accessing the building and detonated some explosives to access cash from the safe. They reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash”, he said.