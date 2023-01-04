Oudtshoorn man accused of abusing his son set to appear in court on Wednesday

Police said that the 31-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

CAPE TOWN - An Oudtshoorn man accused of abusing his one-year-old son is set to make another court appearance on Wednesday.

The assault came on Christmas Eve and the case was postponed until Wednesday for further investigation.

The accused is still behind bars.

The police's Christopher Spies said that a video of the assault was doing rounds on social media.

"We urge the public to refrain from sharing this video in the interest to protect the victim’s identity. This remains an ongoing police investigation," Spies said.