NASGB approves school uniform price hike as long as it adheres to guidelines

As the reopening of schools draws near, parents are expected to fork out more for school uniforms.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) said it sees no problem with schools marking up uniform prices, as long as their policy adheres to national guidelines.

The National Guidelines on School Uniforms state that the cost must not be an unnecessary financial burden on parents.

As of January 2022, learners are no longer forced to buy school uniforms from a sole supplier.

The national secretary of the NASGB, Matakanye Matakanye, said that parents must be given alternatives when purchasing school uniforms.

“The policy must include the parents and the children in the high school, so that after you have agreed on a particular price, no parent will sneak out and say ‘no, no, I cannot afford this’ – when you grow that policy you must also look into where that school is situated...schools are not the same.”

Matakanye said that a school could be punished for not considering guidelines.

“The policy of that particular school is in line with the guidelines, as much as the guideline is not a law in terms of the Constitution of the country. If now the Competition Commission is to investigate and find that you have breached the Constitution, then you are punishable.”