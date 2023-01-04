Mountain fire between Ceres and Wolseley spreads into inaccessible areas

The Cape Winelands Fire Services' Jo-Anne Otto said helicopters would be deployed to assist in the firefighting effort, as soon as light mist in the area has subsided.

CAPE TOWN - A large blaze above Waverly Hills spread into inaccessible areas of the mountains between Ceres and Wolseley on Wednesday morning.

"Before sundown last night, the fire crews contacted ground teams from NCC and Cape Nature, supported by Henley Air, managed to drive the fire away from structures and crops thus preventing loss of property and livelihood."

Otto said six ground crews would continue with active firefighting on Wednesday.

"At this stage the fire line on the left 'flank' is burning down the 'galley' towards the old tall house and on the right, which is fuelled by edged dense vegetations, it's burning right up into the tops of the mountains," said Otto.