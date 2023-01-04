Motorsport SA hails Killarney race track lease renewal for local economy boost

In December, the City of Cape Town council signed a new lease for the country's oldest motorsport circuit.

CAPE TOWN - Motorsport South Africa has hailed the renewal of the Killarney International Raceway’s lease agreement as an opportunity to develop the facility even further.

In December, the City of Cape Town council signed a new lease for the country's oldest motorsport circuit.

City leaders said the deal allowed the Western Province Motor Club, which runs the 75-year-old track, to roll out more events that would boost the local economy.

“It’s a half-a-billion-rand facility built with members’ money and sweat over these 75 years and now, and I think this is the pitch that we had to the City of Cape Town, it stands on the cusp of a new and even better future,” said the club’s Greg Mills.

Mills said they are not just a race track.

“That global Motorsport figure of $160 billion, that’s a million and a half jobs, and it’s the aim of Killarney to get a slice of those million and a half jobs over the next 30 years.”