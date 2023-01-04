Mbalula satisfied with safety of venue for ANC's 8 Jan celebrations

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the party would not gamble on the safety of its members and supporters in Mangaung over the stadium.

On 21 December, the Mangaung metropolitan municipality city manager wrote a letter to the ANC saying that the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium was not ready to host the party’s 111th-anniversary celebration.

The stadium was the home ground for PSL club Bloemfoentein Celtic, however, after the club was sold in August 2021 to KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman, Shawn Mkhize, and moved to Durban as Royal AM FC, it was left with no means for income.

The municipality has released a statement saying that the issues raised in the 21 December letter had been fixed.

Mbalula said that he was satisfied that the stadium would be able to handle the 15,000 people expected to attend the celebrations on 8 January.

“Of course, the ANC can't go to a stadium where there would be a disaster. The president of the country, the president of the party will be there, Cabinet ministers will be there, our people will be there, we can't take our people to a place that is not safe, so all those issues that are flagged, we obviously opened a discussion with the municipality. We can safely report now that the Doctor Molemela Stadium is our destination."

