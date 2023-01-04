Man's body found with stab wounds in Tafelsig

"The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," said the police's Wesley Twigg.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police said the body of a 30-year-old man has been discovered in Tafelsig.

Officers were called to an open field in Rural Street earlier on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg said this is a murder case.

"The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the murder is yet to be established, the suspects are yet to be arrested."

Twigg called on anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police.