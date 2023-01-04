KZN govt condemns illegal disposal of waste

A video recently circulated on social media showing a mobile toilet company emptying sewage into stormwater drains in the eThekwini municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Environmental Affairs Department has condemned the illegal disposal of waste into public drainage systems.

This comes as the eThekwini municipality grapples with a sewage crisis that has affected rivers and beaches.

The province's environmental affairs department said they're investigating the matter together with the municipality.

“The MEC has directed the Environmental Affairs Department inspectors, commonly known as green inspectors of this department and provide a report accordingly. The municipality also has a duty to ensure compliance with municipal by-laws whilst the department has an obligation to ensure compliance with the Constitution and National Environmental Management Act of 1998,” said the department's Angel Sibisi.