GP Education confident it will place all learners for 2023 academic year

JOHANNESBURG: The Gauteng Department of Education says it is confident that it will manage to place all pupils in schools for the 2023 academic year.

Two thousand learners remain unplaced - a week before the re-opening of in-land schools.

The department launched a new online application system last year in an effort to make application and admission

processes easier.

Department spokesperson - Steve Mabona says delays experienced were partially caused by the lack of space in certain areas.

“ In the next three weeks, I dont think we will be having the same challenge, even for those that are applying late.

The numbers are high and we have received many applications as compared to other years”, he said.