Gauteng motorists who have been paying for e-tolls will be refunded - Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised motorists that the system will now be scrapped early this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that almost R6.9 billion will be refunded to motorists who have been paying for e-tolls.

This comes after Lesufi's announcement late last month that there would be delays in deactivating the controversial system.

National Treasury said that it needed more time to finalise key elements of the agreement, including the settlement of more than R40 billion’s worth of debt that South African National Road Agency (Sanral) is sitting with due to non-payment, before pulling the plug.

During last year’s mid-term budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that provinical government would take on 30% of the R47 billion owed to the South African National Road Agency and that the deactivation of the e-toll system was supposed to take place by 31 December.

But the shut down’s now been pushed back.

He said that they would be looking at alternative ways to pay back the 30% while provincial government waited for national Treasury to finalise the agreement.

In the meantime, Lesufi said that the 17% of the province’s motorists who had been paying their e-toll fees would be refunded for their losses.

In the next few months, provincial government is expected to begin a consultative process to decide how they will collect the revenue owed to Sanral.