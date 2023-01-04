Fuel price drop will boost South Africans' spending power - UASA

Both grades of fuel have now dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour union UASA said that the recent fuel price decrease would boost the monthly spending power of ordinary South Africans.

Both grades of fuel have now dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less.

You will pay R1.93 less for illuminating paraffin.

The union's spokesperson, Abigail Moyo, said that the high fuel price was negatively impacting millions of South Africans who travel to work daily.

“The drop in the fuel price today will have workers, particularly parents of school-going children, in good spirits, as it will put more disposable income in their pockets, heightening their spending power.

“As most workers end their festive season and learners prepare to return to school, UASA is pleased about the effect of the lower prices on South African pockets.”