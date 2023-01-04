Farm owner wanted after gun linked to 2019 Melville shooting found on property

Gauteng police recovered nine guns during a raid at a farm in Kliprivier, one of which was positively linked to the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the hunt for the owner of a Gauteng farm where one of the firearms used in the 2019 New Year's Eve shooting in Melville has now been found.

Three years ago, two people were killed and six others wounded after gunmen opened fire outside Poppy's restaurant during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Gauteng police recovered nine guns during a raid at a farm in Kliprivier, one of which was positively linked to the shooting.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that investigations to locate the farm owner were still ongoing.

"Firearms were found buried in a shallow grave on the identified premises. The firearms were taken for ballistic testing and a multi-disciplinary team is working tirelessly on this case to bring to book the perpetrator of the incident in a bid to bring closure to all the families involved."