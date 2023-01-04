Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding until further notice

The power utility said this is due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented Stage 3 load shedding until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africans were subjected to over 1,900 hours of power outages last year - making 2022 the most load shedding-intensive year ever.