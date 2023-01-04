Denosa calls on GP Health to establish its own internal infrastructure dept

The province has seen a number of its hospitals being damaged in different incidents over the last two-years - most recently, a gas tanker explosion that gutted parts of OR Tambo Hospital in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union, Denosa has called on the Gauteng Health Department to establish its own internal infrastructure department to attend to all issues at the province's medical facilities.

This is on the back of the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion in Boksburg that gutted parts of the hospital.

The Christmas Eve tragedy has so far claimed 34 lives.

The province has also seen a number of its hospitals being damaged in different incidents over the last two years.

In April 2021, the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was closed down following a fire.

Last year, the province dealt with fires at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria.

Denosa's Gauteng chairperson, Simphiwe Gada said at this point the Health Department should rather repair its own facilities instead of relying on external contractors.

"The Department of Health must have its own internal infrastructure department because outsourcing to another government department inflates prices."

The union also voiced its disappointment with the Infrastructure Development Department.