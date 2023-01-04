Death toll in Free State multi-vehicle collision rises to five

The crash involved three light motor vehicles and a mini-bus taxi on the N3 between Frankford and Wilge Plaza.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Free State multi-vehicle collision has risen to five.

The crash involved three light motor vehicles and a mini-bus taxi on the N3 between Frankford and Wilge Plaza on Tuesday.

Four people were declared dead on scene while several were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

"Unfortunately, on arrival at the hospital, one elderly man was declared dead and two teenagers who were critical were airlifted to a hospital in Gauteng and one elderly was also transferred to hospital," said Free State Emergency Services' spokesperson Sipho Towa.