CT's Strand and Small Bay beaches reopen following sewage spills

CAPE TOWN - Both Strand Beach and Small Bay in Blaauwberg have been reopened to Capetonians again, following separate sewage problems.

The city said that water tests now show that it is safe for bathers to get into the water.

A blocked sewer pipe and a faulty pump station were among the causes of the closures over the past long weekend.

A section of Fish Hoek beach remains shut, however.

This has been an ongoing issue for Cape Town's beaches, as sewage pumps continue to trip due to Eskom's rolling power cuts.