Cosatu looks to ANC for solid political & economic plan when conference resumes

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s looking to the African National Congress (ANC) to come up with a solid political and economic programme when it resumes its 55th national conference on Thursday.

Having failed to adopt resolutions at the watershed conference last month, delegates will reconvene virtually to conclude the unfinished business.

The trade union federation says the December conference showed that the ANC's problems are deep-rooted.

Cosatu says workers are expecting policy to emerge over the next two days that will kickstart the economy and accelerate economic transformation.

Cosatu says its alliance partner needs to reflect on government’s growing inability to grow the economy, to fix the electricity problems and reduce poverty and unemployment.

Cosatu spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla says it’s scandalous that South Africa is still the world’s most unequal country.

“The reality is that South Africans are running out of patience so the ANC, whatever it ends up doing, it needs to appreciate that it doesn’t have the luxury of time”, he sad.

With the party already having started its programme in the Free State ahead of Sunday’s 111th anniversary, Pamla says the ANC needs to urgently get its renewal agenda on track.

“They cannot continue on the trajectory that it’s on where there’s infighting, corruption and people are abandoning service delivery focussing on looting”, said Pamla.

Cosatu has also warned that the ANC is also failing in its nation-building efforts to unite South Africans from all walks of life.