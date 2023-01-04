CoCT awaiting water quality test results before reopening 3 beaches to public

At Fish Hoek Beach, the main bathing area between the lifeguard station and Jager Walk was temporarily closed on Monday. This was due to a sewer overflow caused by a blocked wastewater pipe that has since been cleared.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is awaiting water quality test results to determine whether three beaches in the metro can be reopened to the public.

On Sunday, sewage spills also resulted in the temporary closure of Strand Beach, along the False Bay coastline, as well as Small Bay Beach, in Blaauwberg.

The city's water and sanitation communication manager, Farouk Robertson: "Once we find that these results are within the permitted parameters of the national water quality guidance, city officials will then advise us on the opening of the beaches and we will then communicate via media."

Robertson stressed the importance of people refraining from swimming in these areas.

"These blockages were once again materials that should have run into solid waste bins instead of down the sewers and that is becoming problematic for us because it causes issues in terms of environmental discharges as well as impacting on people's health if they come into contact with the overflows."