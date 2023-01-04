'Bravo Leo': PSG welcomes Messi with a guard of honour

Following a well-deserved break, Lionel Messi returned to his football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday.

Messi spent some time in Argentina, following his home country's 2022 Fifa World Cup win.

Argentina won the prestigious football competition for a third time.

A guard of honour for our World Champion! 👏❤️💙#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/OHIkKALbUl ' Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 4, 2023

PSG posted a video on its social media pages where the team welcomed the star footballer with a guard of honour.

According to Fifa stats, Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups.

He made his 26th appearance at the World Cup in Qatar last year – of those appearances, 19 were as captain.

The 35-year-old has been described as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

As a legend in every Aspect, he deserves all the Respect. 💯 ' Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) January 4, 2023

This welcome is the driest welcome in history. You couldn’t go all out for a man who completed football. I hope Messi doesn’t extend his contract with you. ' uMantuli weNdebele🇦🇷🇧🇷 (@MaNtuliPorsche) January 4, 2023

After seeing what Brighton did for Macallister, I think this guard of honour is so poor for such a legend of football, the captain to win the world cup. Mbappe is not even around. Damn!!!! Y'all are hypocrites!!!! ' Shakky (@Shakky_Mensah) January 4, 2023