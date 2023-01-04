Go

'Bravo Leo': PSG welcomes Messi with a guard of honour

Following a well-deserved break, Lionel Messi returned to his football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup.Picture: Twitter.
04 January 2023 17:45

Messi spent some time in Argentina, following his home country's 2022 Fifa World Cup win.

Argentina won the prestigious football competition for a third time.

PSG posted a video on its social media pages where the team welcomed the star footballer with a guard of honour.

According to Fifa stats, Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups.

He made his 26th appearance at the World Cup in Qatar last year – of those appearances, 19 were as captain.

The 35-year-old has been described as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

